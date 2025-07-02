This is how much a beach hut in Sussex will cost you

The beach hut is situated on the coastline near Cooden, between Bexhill and Eastbourne.
It offers panoramic views over the sea and with Beachy Head and the South Downs in the distance to the west. The hut measures 9'9 x 6'6, plus a covered canopy and decking measuring 6'5 wide x 3'9.
It’s location is close to Cooden Beach railway station and the Cooden Beach Hotel.
The beach hut is on the market with Bexhill estate agents Abbott and Abbott.
