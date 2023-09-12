A painting, which made international headlines, after it was reported as ‘cursed’ has been sold on eBay this morning (Tuesday, September 12).

The portrait painting of a little girl in a red dress was twice returned to an East Sussex charity shop after customers spoke of its ‘eerie aura’ saying they could not live with it.

It was then offered on eBay, with the seller saying half of the net sale will be donated to charity.

Bidding closed this morning and the painting has been sold for £1,680.01.

The framed portrait was for sale at the HARC (Hastings Advice and Representation Centre) charity shop in London Road, St Leonards, with a price tag of £20.

It was bought by a woman who promptly returned it, complaining that the little girl’s eyes seemed to be following her around the room. She told staff at the shop “I never want to see the damned thing again.”

Staff at the shop displayed the picture in the window with a label saying ‘possibly’ cursed. It was bought by another woman, Zoe Elliott-Brown, from St Leonards, but she too returned it saying she could not live with it. Staff then put the painting back in the window with a label saying ‘She’s back! Sold twice and returned twice. Are you brave enough?’

Zoe decided to re-buy the painting and decided to put it up on auction on eBay.

HARC charity in Hastings will receive 50 per cent of net profits from its sale.

The ‘cursed’ painting story made headlines across the world with newspapers and television companies from the USA and Australia bombarding the charity shop for more information.

The story also made the front page of the Star newspaper and Zoe appeared on the television show This Morning, talking about the picture.

The painting had been donated to the shop by a middle-aged man, along with some frames.

Staff at the shop told told the Hastings Observer: “It was only a bit of fun really. We said it was cursed as a sort of joke because it had been returned, we did not expect this sort of attention. The phone did not stopped ringing. At one stage we had to take it off the hook.”

A spokesperson for HARC said: “We haven’t had any further communication with the seller since she returned to the shop to collect the picture before it went viral. We would be very pleased to receive a donation of 50 per cent of the net profits from the sale.”

hastings 'cursed' painting 3.jpg The painting

Cursed painting.JPG The painting was sold on eBay this morning

hastings 'cursed' painting 1.jpg The painting