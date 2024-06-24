Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is how a new state-of-the-art community hub in Bexhill could look if the proposals get the go-ahead.

Heart of Sidley has put forward plans to Rother District Council’s planning department to create the new hub at Sidley Recreation Ground in Canada Way.

The scheme includes the proposed demolition of the existing football changing block and construction of a new multi-purpose community hub with football changing, changing places facility, coffee shop and multi purpose/use function rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans also include the construction of a new car park and associated external works.

How the new proposed community hub could look. Picture: Heart of Sidley

A spokesperson for the project said: “This project is set to be another fantastic improvement in Sidley, following on from the BMX and skate park, and the St Mary’s cricket square and RC track. A community hub fit for the future, making Sidley the go-to destination for sports and recreation in Rother. The plans have been submitted to planning and the project is expected to be delivered in October 2025.”

Residents gave their support to the scheme on Rother District Council’s planning portal in the comments section.

Lisa Gray said: “Heart of Sidley (HoS) do some much for the local community and this will bring great benefits locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Barrett said: “The Heart of Sidley community hub will be an absolute game changer, providing a safe space for the community to come together, and hugely improved changing rooms for the football teams, and any other groups using the space. This is needed and deserved by the Sidley community.”

Serena Mathews said: “I think this is a fabulous plan for a community hub.”

The application was submitted to Rother at the end of last month.

In a design and access statement, Baker Architectural, on behalf of the applicants, said: “The main objective of the project is to replace the existing changing block with a new community hub building. Along with up to date changing facilities, the hub is to provide a new coffee shop and multi use function suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The building is to become a central and key local community location, bringing the community to the recreation ground more often, regularly and in larger numbers.

“The redevelopment of the dilapidated changing block in a central and integral part of Sidley will promote sports, arts, culture, and learning. In addition, the development of this key site will tackle social-economic shortcomings, provide much-needed youth and elderly activities, reduction of antisocial behaviour, promote health and wellbeing and new job creation.”