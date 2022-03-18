This is the Hastings area pub where you can enjoy Guinness for £3 a pint all weekend

The pub, on the corner of London Road and Tower Road has won a number of awards in the past from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) for being a ‘community pub’

It also has live music for St Patrick’s Day on Friday March 18, at 6pm, with Tom Cole and Henry Bristow.

The Tower is known for its excellent range of real ales and holds a number of beer festivals throughout the year.

Tower 1 SUS-220318-081552001

Last year the average price of a pint of the ‘black stuff’ in London was recorded as being £5.50 a pint.

