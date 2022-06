The huge vehicle, which is owned by a Colchester based company, broke down on the seafront at Hastings Old Town on Wednesday.

Passengers were transferred to another coach and a heavy duty recovery vehicle, with a crane, arrived on the scene.

Incredibly, it took just one man to attach the coach, which was then lifted off the ground as the coach driver looked on. The whole process took around ten minutes.

Coach recovery 2 SUS-221006-104028001

