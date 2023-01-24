Here is a roundup of what has been happening on Facebook today (January 24).

Tributes have been paid across the town to Maria Hains, who passed away at St Catherine's Hospice over the weekend. Maria was a true legend in Crawley thanks to all her voluntary work, including organising a charity Christmas dinner dance for 20 years. She will be sadly missed. Condolences to her family, friends, and anyone who knew her.

Facebook user Laura Moffatt said: “Such a sad day for Crawley. This tiny Italian lady showed us what true giving and service should be. I first met Maria when she cooked for us in the middle of the night while working on the wards at Crawley Hospital as a nurse in the 70s and 80s and I have been close to her ever since. Her relentless work for the Hospital League of Friends and health charities in Crawley is unsurpassed. Maria’s family had to share her with us and for that we should be eternally grateful. I will miss her fabulous smile and her great big laugh but she will always be in my heart. Goodbye my dear friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook user Mary Grace Bem said: “Marie was a wonderful friend and she worked hard for all NHS and the people of Crawley. She will be miss be everyone.”

Crawley on Facebook: Here’s a roundup on what has been happening in the town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook user Anna Coe said: “She was wonderful. A real community lady. Many condolences to her family and those closest to her.”

Youth rangers were out and about at Tilgate Park helping with the maintenance of the park. Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero, Ed Milliband paid Crawley a visit last week and took a trip to visit Crawley College to speak to students: You can read more about this here: https://www.facebook.com/crawleycollege

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Police offers a bike marking session on Saturday, January 28. It will take place at the Memorial Gardens, between 12pm-3pm. Please bring your I.D. your bike that needs marking with you. You can read more about it here: https://www.facebook.com/CrawleyPoliceUK

Advertisement Hide Ad