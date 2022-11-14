This is when a new Hastings hotel and 48 student apartments will be complete

Sean Cochrane, founder of Cochrane Design, said: “After years of renovating and developing in some of the most salubrious districts of London, I stumbled upon some opportunities to personally invest in a smallish town on the south coast that was at the start of, what is now, a continuous growth. That is where my passion for Hastings began. As I spent more time down there, converting, renovating my own personal properties, I could not help but think that there was something ‘missing’ from Hastings. It had the tourism, it had the features and it has a rising commuter and corporate sector, what it needed was a block of apartments that was befitting of the town, that would become the main stay serviced accommodation apartment block that could be run under a renowned Hotel management style operation. Having already had experience with my partners, with the Vive Hotel brand, Havelock apartments was formed. My aim is that, on completion, Hastings Vive will be the flagship development in Hastings.”