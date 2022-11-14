This is when a new Hastings hotel and 48 student apartments will be complete
The second phase of work on new student accommodation and a proposed hotel in Hastings has started.
Developers at Cochrane Design have also announced when the hotel and lets will be complete.
They were given planning permission in October 2020 by Hastings Borough Council to change the former University of Brighton building in Havelock Road into student accommodation and an adjacent hotel, called Hotel Vive. However, the pandemic delayed the start of the development.
However, work finally started in March this year.
Developers said the new phase will encompass 48 units and is expected to be complete in July 2023.
Sean Cochrane, founder of Cochrane Design, said: “After years of renovating and developing in some of the most salubrious districts of London, I stumbled upon some opportunities to personally invest in a smallish town on the south coast that was at the start of, what is now, a continuous growth. That is where my passion for Hastings began. As I spent more time down there, converting, renovating my own personal properties, I could not help but think that there was something ‘missing’ from Hastings. It had the tourism, it had the features and it has a rising commuter and corporate sector, what it needed was a block of apartments that was befitting of the town, that would become the main stay serviced accommodation apartment block that could be run under a renowned Hotel management style operation. Having already had experience with my partners, with the Vive Hotel brand, Havelock apartments was formed. My aim is that, on completion, Hastings Vive will be the flagship development in Hastings.”
Michael Holliday, director and investments manager at Residential Estates, said: “We had great success in selling the 49 units created in Phase 1, so we jumped at this chance to work again with Sean at Cochrane Design and with the whole Vive team. They have a great ability to produce high quality units in great locations and with an incredibly high standard of finish.
“We expect this development to become an important addition to the Hastings tourism and corporate sectors, providing high quality accommodation for students, tourists and business delegates alike.”