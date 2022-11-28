Changes will be made to waste bin collections in Horsham over the Christmas and New Year period.

There will be no collections on the Christmas and Boxing Day Bank Holidays on December 26 and 27.

Horsham District Council’s waste collection team will be working on the New Year’s Day Bank Holiday on Monday January 2 in addition to working additional Saturdays on January 7 and 14 in a bid to catch up. Collections will be back to the normal schedule from the week beginning January 16.

Garden waste collections will be suspended over the festive period from the week commencing December 26 and will resume on Tuesday January 10.

There will be changes to rubbish bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period in Horsham

Householders can view and download their own personalised bin collections calendar.

Printed versions of the calendar are available by calling 01403 733144.

