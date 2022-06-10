This is when the pop-up beach will return to Hastings town centre

The giant sandy beach, which opens on July 6, will be available to town centre visitors during the summer months.

It will also host various free events based on it’s underwater theme before it closes on September 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Kids will have a whale of a time this summer at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, with the return of their giant sandy beach.”

The giant sandy beach, which will open on July 6, is set to be available to retail shoppers daily across the summer months.

Andy Harvey, centre manager, added: “We are very excited to have the beach back for a fourth time, it has been extremely popular in previous years.