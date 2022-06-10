This is when the pop-up beach will return to Hastings town centre

The pop-up beach will return to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre this summer for the first time since 2019.

By Elliot Wright
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:01 am

The giant sandy beach, which opens on July 6, will be available to town centre visitors during the summer months.

It will also host various free events based on it’s underwater theme before it closes on September 4.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Kids will have a whale of a time this summer at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, with the return of their giant sandy beach.”

Andy Harvey, centre manager, added: “We are very excited to have the beach back for a fourth time, it has been extremely popular in previous years.

"The beach is a great base to host all the fantastic free events we have planned, follow our socials to find out more. Sun, sand, and shopping is definitely on the agenda for both locals and tourists this summer.”

