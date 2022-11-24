There will be magic in the streets of St Leonards on Saturday when the St Leonards Frost Fair parade and winter market returns.

The colourful parade includes a host of magical fairy-take and folklore characters and the event includes a winter market in Kings Road. It runs from 10am – 5pm.

The parade sets off from Christchurch, in London Road, at 1pm and follows a route down London Road, and up Western Road to Kings Road. Expect to seen snow queens, wild men and drummers.

The market in Kings Road will have a number of stalls offering local and festive products as well as music and a performance by Winter Warmers Border Morris dance side.

St Leonards Frost Fair

The Kings Road Christmas lights will be switched on at 5pm.

