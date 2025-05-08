This is where you can enjoy a cheap pint for VE Day

The popular community pub has been decked out in patriotic flags and is offering Hawkstone lager – made famous by Jeremy Clarkson – at £2.50 a pint, as well as VE Say bitter and white peach cider from Seacider at the same low price.

The friendly pub is a regular in The Good Beer Guide and has won a number of awards for being the best community pub in south-east Sussex.

It is situated on the corner of London Road and Tower Road.

The pub had its own near miss during the second world war when a bomb from a German plane landed directly in its beer cellar, but luckily failed to explode.

1 . Cheap VE Day beer and cider at St Leonards pub Cheap VE Day beer and cider at St Leonards pub Photo: supplied

2 . The Tower is having a VE Day celebration The Tower is having a VE Day celebration Photo: supplied