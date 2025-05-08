This is where you can enjoy a cheap pint for VE Day

Cheap VE Day beer and cider at St Leonards pubCheap VE Day beer and cider at St Leonards pub
By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th May 2025, 14:57 BST
The Tower pub in St Leonards is holding a VE Day celebration today with pints of lager, bitter and cider at just £2.50 a pint.

The popular community pub has been decked out in patriotic flags and is offering Hawkstone lager – made famous by Jeremy Clarkson – at £2.50 a pint, as well as VE Say bitter and white peach cider from Seacider at the same low price.

The friendly pub is a regular in The Good Beer Guide and has won a number of awards for being the best community pub in south-east Sussex.

It is situated on the corner of London Road and Tower Road.

The pub had its own near miss during the second world war when a bomb from a German plane landed directly in its beer cellar, but luckily failed to explode.

