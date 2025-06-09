This is where you can get the trendy Skwishee drink in Hastings

The frozen flavoured ice drink first launched in 2017 and was only available at six outlets in the UK.

The machine at the new outlet offers two flavours, Frozen Raspberry and the new Dragon’s Blood flavour. They are selling for £2.49 for a regular cup and £2.99 for a large cup. The drinks are sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan.

For 30p you can also purchase edible straws in strawberry, lemon, lime and tropical flavours.

