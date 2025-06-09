Skwishee comes to HastingsSkwishee comes to Hastings
Skwishee comes to Hastings

This is where you can get the trendy Skwishee drink in Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:34 BST
The popular frozen drink Skwishee has become available in Hastings for the first time with a self-serve machine being installed at Nisa Local Ridgeway service station, on The Ridge.

The frozen flavoured ice drink first launched in 2017 and was only available at six outlets in the UK.

The machine at the new outlet offers two flavours, Frozen Raspberry and the new Dragon’s Blood flavour. They are selling for £2.49 for a regular cup and £2.99 for a large cup. The drinks are sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan.

For 30p you can also purchase edible straws in strawberry, lemon, lime and tropical flavours.

