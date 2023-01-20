Gensing Gardens, in St Leonards, will host a traditional Sussex apple tree wassail for the first time on Saturday January 21 and people in the community are invited to come along and join in with the free event.

Recently formed St Leonards Morris dance side Rheeda’s Dream will dance for the first time, and local folk group Rattlebag will sing to the five young apple trees that were planted a year ago.

Erica Smith, of Rheeda’s Dream, said: “Wassail involves singing and dancing around apple trees, blessing them with cider and making lots of noise to scare away evil spirits. This is meant to ensure a bumper harvest of apples in the autumn – or maybe it’s just another excuse to have some fun and keep warm on the cold winter nights. You are welcome to come along, join in the fun and decide for yourself!

The wassail has been organised by Rheeda’s Dream who practice near Gensing Gardens in Hatton’s Yard. The Morris side was formed last October by Amy Cullis, an experienced Morris dancer who was keen to set up a new Morris side for St Leonards. The group are unusual as very few of the dancers had any previous experience of Morris. Thanks to Amy’s teaching and the support of musicians Alan Jeffries, Alan Gateson, Bob Fountain and Starlina Rae, the dancers have learned quickly.

Apple expert Sassie Yasamee, Councillor Amanda Jobson and local resident Emma Harding pruning the apple trees to prepare for the wassail.

Erica Smith said: “I never thought I would become a Morris dancer, but Amy’s enthusiasm encouraged me to give it a try. She had never taught Morris before, and most of the people who turned up had no previous experience – which means we have all learned together. I was initially worried about remembering all the steps, but it has been a really supportive group. We are all quite different individuals, but we’ve become a real team and love our Wednesday night practices.”

Anne-Marie Watson added: "So brilliant that I’ve finally found a way to learn Morris and join a side set up by such lovely, open and creative people. It’s such a friendly group so what’s not to love, dancing with bells and sticks, making new friends. So much fun!”

The five apple trees in Gensing Gardens – all varieties of Sussex-bred apple - were planted by local community groups including Arts on Prescription, Active Arts and Christchurch School in December 2021 and January 2022. The free event starts at 4pm by the baby apple trees on the Charles Road side of Gensing Gardens and continues until after dusk has fallen at about 5.30pm. Everyone is invited. There will be apple juice and cider, but you are encouraged to bring your own drinking vessel and additional juice to add to the mulling pot.

This is a free event but donations to cover the costs of the performers and to support Friends of Gensing Gardens are welcome.

