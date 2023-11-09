BREAKING

This is why a Sussex RSPCA centre has launched an appeal for salt donations

An RSPCA centre that takes in and treats injured and poorly wildlife has launched an appeal for salt.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:53 GMT
Salt is used to help heal open and infected wounds on injured seals that are being treated in the centre’s seal pools.

Mallydams Wood RSPCA centre is based in the countryside, just outside Hastings and has been established for more than 50 years. During that time it has treated over 35,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild animals.

Set in 55 acres of woodland, Mallydams is a well established wildlife rehabilitation centre, education centre and nature reserve.

Willow the seal is being cared for at RSPCA MallydamsWillow the seal is being cared for at RSPCA Mallydams
Willow the seal is being cared for at RSPCA Mallydams

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We are currently giving healing salt baths to a couple of seals, including Willow (pictured here). If you are in a position to donate to us we have bags of sale on our Amazon Wish List or if you are within driving distance, you can drop it off at the centre in Peter James Lane, at Fairlight, Hastings. We are grateful for your kindness.”

