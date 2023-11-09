Mallydams Wood RSPCA centre is based in the countryside, just outside Hastings and has been established for more than 50 years. During that time it has treated over 35,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild animals.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We are currently giving healing salt baths to a couple of seals, including Willow (pictured here). If you are in a position to donate to us we have bags of sale on our Amazon Wish List or if you are within driving distance, you can drop it off at the centre in Peter James Lane, at Fairlight, Hastings. We are grateful for your kindness.”