The council has revealed why benches have been removed from Galley Hill in Bexhill.

Residents had taken to social media to ask why the three memorial benches at the spot overlooking the beach had disappeared.

Rother District Council, which is responsible for their upkeep, said they were initially removed for maintenance.

But the authority said it was later decided to relocate them elsewhere in the area due to safety reasons because the benches were close to the edge of the cliff.

The spot on Galley Hill where the benches used to be

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “The benches on Galley Hill were removed for inspection and maintenance, and the opportunity was taken at the same time to review their location.

“It was felt, given the instability of the cliff face, that the benches should no longer be situated so close to the cliff edge and they have been repositioned in a safer location at Galley Hill.”