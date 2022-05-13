This is why Bexhill pharmacy has a shortage of medicines

Staff from Pebsham Pharmacy

Pebsham Pharmacy said it has been struggling to obtain stock for medications across a range of health areas, including HRT, epilepsy, acne, and contraception.

Brands like Beechams, Calpol, and Gaviscon, as well as more generic offerings such as paracetamol, have been affected by supply issues, the pharmacy in Seabourne Road said.

These shortages are nationwide, and are affecting all pharmacies throughout the UK, it said.

Pharmacists are now spending more time trying to source medication from wholesalers or other pharmacies and cannot get hold of them.

Wholesalers frequently do not have enough staff in warehouses and depots to pick the meds, nor enough drivers to deliver them, it added.

Pebsham Pharmacy said staff would place an order expecting to receive it on the next run but they have experienced missing and incorrect boxes, the supply of incorrect medication, and the supply of too little and too much medication.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy said: “This creates extra work and stress for the pharmacy team, who must spend additional time creating credit notes, but it is ultimately the patient who suffers in the end. Unable to receive the medication they need, many patients become angry and direct abuse at pharmacy staff.

“Brexit has exacerbated the situation. With workers returning to their countries of origin, there are no longer enough people available to work these difficult jobs at wholesaler depots and distribution centres.

“Supply of most products across all industries have been affected by rising costs of raw materials, staff resources, fuel and energy. The pharmaceutical sector is just one of many affected by these issues.