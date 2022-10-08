This is why dozens of people are dressed like Alice in Wonderland characters in Chichester today

Richard from Eastbourne, Lilla from Midhurst and Gizmo the rescue dog from Romania in Chichester today

The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts and a range of other characters from Alice in Wonderland have been spotted wandering around the city today.

Residents could be forgiven for thinking they had fallen down the rabbit hole but the real reason behind the extravagant outfits is due to an escape-room style event being held by app company CluedApp.

Those taking part have been racing around the city chasing clues and solving puzzles with the help of the app.

The company’s Facebook page reads: “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her!

“Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland event.

“For one day only, the streets of Chichester will be transforming into a giant, escape-room-style experience on Saturday the 8th October, 2022. Don’t be late!

“Solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland.”