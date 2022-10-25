Hastings Borough Council, which owns and operates the attraction, said an examination of the track has shown that repairs are required so the planned winter closure of the lift has been brought forward.

A council spokesperson said: “The nature of the railway means that the track work is likely to take some time, as it will involve the lift cars having to be removed. Specialist contractors are advising the council on the likely cost and timescale of the work.”

The East Hill Lift was opened in August 1902 by the council.

The East Hill Lift. Picture by Kevin Boorman

The line was modernised between 1973 and 1976, during which time it was converted to electric operation and new cars were provided.

Following the closure of lines in Broadstairs and Margate in Kent, the East Hill Cliff Railway is now the steepest funicular railway in the UK.