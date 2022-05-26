This is why Hastings Aldi story has temporarily closed

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores and services across the UK, which it says is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

An Aldi spokesperson said that the 900 sqm of retail space will offer a more customer-focused layout allowing for products to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

Aldi in Ore, Hastings.

Aldi store manager Andy Gould said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store employs 41 members of staff and Aldi say the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Hastings customers can take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week, the store will be running its pet event, including luxury velvet pet beds, slip-on dog harness and cat beds.

The store, which has 70 car parking spaces, is located on Rye Road, Ore, Hastings, TN35 5DG and will be open Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.