The existing artificial slate tiles on the house, built in 1995, have exceeded their lifespan due to their exposed coastal location. Windows on the south elevation are also being replaced.
Local historian Steve Peak said: “There has been a lifeboat house on the beach at the Stade since 1949. The current building dates to 1995
You can read all about the history of Hastings lifeboat houses in a piece written by Steve Peak on page 49 of this week’s Observer. The full story of Hastings lifeboats up to 1984 is featured in Steve’s book Fishermen of Hastings, on sale in the Fishermen’s Museum, at £9.95.
