Work has begun on a large-scale project to replace the roof on the Hastings Lifeboat House.

The Hastings Lifeboat Station is to get a new roof

The existing artificial slate tiles on the house, built in 1995, have exceeded their lifespan due to their exposed coastal location. Windows on the south elevation are also being replaced.

Local historian Steve Peak said: “There has been a lifeboat house on the beach at the Stade since 1949. The current building dates to 1995

