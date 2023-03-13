The distinctive blue lifeboat house building at The Stade is currently hidden from site by plastic sheeting and a huge structure of scaffolding.

That is because essential work is currently ongoing to replace the roof The existing artificial slate tiles on the house, built in 1995, have exceeded their lifespan because of their exposed location. Windows on the south elevation are also being replaced.

But the lifeboat house RNLI shop and visitor centre is still open for gifts and souvenirs and the boat is fully operational. The lifeboat house is holding a recruitment event for volunteers on Saturday March 25, from 11am – 1pm. They are specifically looking for fund raisers, visitor centre guides and volunteers to join the water safety team and lifeguards.

