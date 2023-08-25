Works on the development of the Hastings seafront Pirate Golf site have been delayed, owners have confirmed.

Earlier this year, owners said they were planning to start the construction work from mid-September.

But they revealed today (Friday, August 25) that work is not expected to start until autumn 2024.

Saris Leisure Group wants to build a part single, part two-storey building over the existing Pirate Golf Course, on The Stade, Marine Parade, to provide an enclosed golf course that can be operated all year round, together with a cafe and terrace area at first-floor level.

The £2.4 million plans were first revealed almost two years ago in October 2021.

But the scheme has experienced delays since it was given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council planners in May last year.

Simon Tompkins, general manager of Saris Leisure Group, said owners were still ‘working hard’ to try and bring the cost of the project down amid the increased prices of raw materials needed for the development to progress.

In April this year he said that raw material costs had been driven up by the Covid pandemic.

He said: “It’s (building work) not going to happen this winter but we are keen for it to go ahead next winter.”

Earlier this year, Simon said owners tend to focus on undertaking development work in the winter months so as to reduce disruption for local traders and residents.

He added that owners are ‘incredibly keen’ to progress with the project.

The proposals attracted controversy when they were first unveiled, with many people objecting to the proposals.

People took to the borough council’s planning portal to voice their concerns.

A report by council officers at the time the scheme came under discussion said 54 letters of support for the plans had been received by the authority, alongside 57 objections.

In a design and access statement, Neil Choudhury Architects, for the applicants, said: “The Hastings Adventure Golf site is one of the key visitor attractions on the seafront and Hastings Adventure Golf is a proven and successful local company established over 40 years.

"The owners have developed and nurtured the site since 1984 investing in regular additions to the site attractions and offer all carried out with a close working relationship with Hastings Borough Council, the Foreshore Trust and Hastings Old Town Residents Association.

"This will be a safe indoor evening entertainment environment. Boosting visitor numbers to the site will have a clear and substantial knock-on benefit to surrounding businesses.”

1 . File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. Photo: Staff

2 . File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. Photo: Staff

3 . File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. Photo: Staff

4 . File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. File: Pirate Golf/Miniature Golf complex on Hastings seafront. Photo: Staff