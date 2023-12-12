This is why police, firefighters and council wardens were in Horsham town centre on Saturday
Police, firefighters and council wardens were in Horsham town centre on Saturday.
It was all part of a campaign to highlight road safety over the upcoming holiday period.
A wrecked vehicle was on display to illustrate the reality of a road accident and teams gave out vital safety information.
See the ‘Be Bright Be Seen’ and ‘Drink or Drive’ campaigns from Sussex Safer Roads Partnership: https://sussexsaferroads.gov.uk/campaigns/be-bright-be-seen/
The event encouraged residents to be as safe as possible especially highlighting responsible travel over the Christmas and New Year period.