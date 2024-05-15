This is why St Leonards seafront toilets remain closed

By Richard Gladstone
Published 15th May 2024, 10:27 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 11:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Calls have been made to get seafront toilets in St Leonards reopened as soon as possible.

The toilets on Marina, which are attached to the former Azur restaurant, have been shut to the public for several months.

Normally they are heavily used as they are located by a part of the beach that is popular with swimmers with a lifeguard station there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A sign has been placed outside by Hastings Borough Council saying the public conveniences are temporarily closed for repair.

Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.
Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.

Cllr Tony Collins, Green councillor for Central St Leonards at Hastings Borough Council, said he has asked the council to provide portable toilets while the facility is closed.

He added that the authority was first made aware of the problem in late March.

Cllr Collins said on his Facebook page: “There is a serious blockage within the sewer system which is attached to the Azur restaurant. The leaseholder has been advised to have this work carried out. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the blockage, they are having to return with more substantial machinery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Council officials are doing all that we can to get these toilets open as soon as possible, for the benefit of all, and especially now the better weather is upon us. We have passed ongoing information to our communications team about closure. The My Hastings website provides a full list of other toilets available, and will be updated when the problem with the Marina facility is resolved.

Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.
Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.

“We can only apologise for this inconvenience.”

Azur, based at Marina Pavilion, closed in January this year, having operated since 2008.

Over the previous year before it closed, a question mark hung over the venue’s future due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

Sea Change is currently looking for new operators for the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.
Marina toilets are currently closed on St Leonards seafront.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “The toilets at Marina are currently closed because there is a serious blockage within the sewer system attached to the closed Azur restaurant. This is the same system that the toilets use. We have been talking to the leaseholder and have agreed that they will arrange for the work to be done. This is due to be completed by the end of the month. We apologise for the inconvenience this closure has caused. There are other toilets available at Grosvenor Gardens and Warrior Parade.”

Related topics:St LeonardsHastings Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.