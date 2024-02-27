A section of Bexhill Road on the A259 has flooded twice since Monday (February 26) following torrential rain, with the road expected to be closed until the end of today (Wednesday, February 28).

The road, which is the main route between Hastings and Bexhill, is closed between Filsham Road and Harley Shute Road.

Southern Water said its teams attended the scene on Tuesday and revealed that the stream in the area had burst its banks, causing extensive flooding of the road.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We are aware of flooding in the Bexhill Road area of St Leonards. Our teams attended and found that the water course had burst its banks, but that our local network was operating as it should. We are supporting partners as they address the flooding.”

On Monday, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was at the scene with firefighters helping motorists who had become trapped in the flood water.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.49pm on February 26 to a person stuck in a vehicle in water on Bexhill Road, Hastings. Crews from Bexhill and Seaford were in attendance.

“One vehicle and one occupant were moved to a place of safety. Crews also assisted with diverting traffic. There were no reports of any casualties.”

The flooding has also affected community arts group, W.Ave Arts, which has premises in Bexhill Road.

They said: “Water is coming up through the drain that leads from Hollington Stream, which goes under our building and leads to the sea. This is the worst we have ever seen it.”

On its website, Stagecoach said a number of its routes will be diverted while the section of road remains closed.

It said: “Bexhill Road is closed until the close of service on Wednesday, February 28 due to flooding. As a result of this road closure buses will be diverted as follows.

“Services 70, 98 and 99 towards Bexhill will divert via Filsham Road, Gresham Way, Fern Road, Fernside Avenue and Harley Shute Road resuming normal line of route from the stop adjacent to Aldi.

“Services 70, 98 and 99 towards Hastings will divert via Harley Shute Road, Fernside Avenue, Fern Road, Gresham Way and Filsham Road resuming normal line of route from the stop opposite Cinque Ports Way.

“We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this road closure which is beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

1 . IMG_1998.jpg Flooding in Bexhill Road Photo: Staff

2 . Bexhill Road supplied by W.Ave Arts Bexhill Feb 27 (4).jpg Flooding in Bexhill Road Photo: W.Ave Arts Bexhill

3 . Bexhill Road supplied by W.Ave Arts Bexhill Feb 27 (2).jpg Flooding in Bexhill Road Photo: W.Ave Arts Bexhill