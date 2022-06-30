This is why the air ambulance and coastguard were at West Hill cliffs, Hastings

Police, the air ambulance and other emergency services attended an incident at the cliffs in the West Hill this afternoon (Thursday, June 30).

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 5:14 pm

Firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were also there, as well as the Coastguard.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard received a call around 2.15pm today of a man who had fallen and got wedged behind the rocks.

"Hastings, Bexhill and Rye Bay coastguard rescue teams were all sent along with Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the air ambulance.”

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called at 2.14pm to attend Castle Hill Road, Hastings following reports that someone had fallen off the cliff edge.

"Firefighters from The Ridge, Hastings, Bexhill and Battle attended.

“Our rope rescue team assisted in extricating one person who had fallen from the cliff edge. One person was handed over in to the care of SECamb.”

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Andrew Clifton

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Andrew Clifton

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Andrew Clifton

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Andrew Clifton

