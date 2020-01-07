Golden Retrievers take to the water at Horsted Green Park, Uckfield, photo courtesy of Millie Goad

This is why Uckfield was full of golden retrievers at the weekend: in pictures

A total of 29 golden retrievers and their owners descended on Horsted Green Park, Uckfield, on Sunday, January 5 at the first Kent & Sussex Golden Retrievers meeting of the year.

The newly opened park was enjoyed by all the furry visitors who made the most of the mud and the water before later heading to The Highlands Inn, Eastbourne Road with their owners.

A retriever runs through Horsted Green Park, Uckfield, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
A retriever runs through Horsted Green Park, Uckfield, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
29 golden retrievers arrived at Horsted Park on January 5, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
29 golden retrievers arrived at Horsted Park on January 5, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
Nearly 30 dogs and their owners met for the first Kent and Sussex Golden Retrievers meeting of 2020, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
Nearly 30 dogs and their owners met for the first Kent and Sussex Golden Retrievers meeting of 2020, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
Enjoying a stick at Horsted Green Park, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
Enjoying a stick at Horsted Green Park, photo courtesy of Millie Goad
