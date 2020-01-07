This is why Uckfield was full of golden retrievers at the weekend: in pictures

The newly opened park was enjoyed by all the furry visitors who made the most of the mud and the water before later heading to The Highlands Inn, Eastbourne Road with their owners.
A total of 29 golden retrievers and their owners descended on Horsted Green Park, Uckfield, on Sunday, January 5 at the first Kent & Sussex Golden Retrievers meeting of the year.
