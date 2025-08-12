'This isn't a sign that nothing is happening with The Angel Inn' - Councillors reassure residents as colourful hoarding appears in front of Midhurst hotel

Image: Cllr Dominic Merritt.

‘This isn’t a sign that nothing is happening with The Angel Inn’, District Councillor Dominic Merritt has told residents following the installation of colourful hoarding in front of The Angel Inn hotel.

The Liberal Democrat Councillor said the hoarding is actually ‘a community-led project, supported by Midhurst Town Council, to make the area look more cheerful and inviting in the meantime.’

Writing on Facebook on August 12, Cllr Merritt added: “Tomorrow, Highways will be replacing the barriers around the hoardings to ensure the area remains safe. The temporary traffic lights will also be removed before peak-hour traffic to help keep things moving smoothly.”

The project,dubbed Destination Midhurst, involves a number of local artists, each of whom have contributed to a series of murals reflecting on the town’s vibrant identity and rich history. From polo players galloping through fields, to the rolling hills of the South Downs and the old-world charm of the town centre, it’s hoped the new murals will improve the shopping experience of visitors, residents and business owners alike.

Its installation comes not long after the early completion of vital gas network repair works last week, which saw part of North Street – Midhurst’s main thoroughfare – closed for several weeks as engineers sought to reconnect gas lines damaged during the Angel Inn fire in 2023.

Starting on July 22, the works were originally scheduled for six weeks, but the hard work of onsite contractors meant the road actually reopened last week. It came as a welcome relief to town centre businesses already hard hit by the cost of living crisis, the aftermath of The Angel Inn fire – which closed North Street for several months – and a crash on North Mill Bridge which closed part of the road for several weeks in January.

That the work started in July, rather then June, was itself the result of pressure from Town and District Councillors, as well as South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, who pointed out that the original June start date would close the high street during one of the busiest parts of the year, coinciding with the prestigious Gold Cup tournament.