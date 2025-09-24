This seaside town has been named the best place to live in Sussex - with its 'main power player' revealed

Worthing is the best place to live in Sussex, according to Muddy Stilettos' insider’s guide.

Muddy Stilettos, which launched in 2013, is the self-proclaimed ‘No1 luxury lifestyle site for ABC1 women’ in the UK.

In addition to its ‘core lifestyle content’, the website also run the Muddy Awards – ‘the UK’s No1 SME lifestyle business awards’; the Best Places to Live in the UK, chosen each year by editors living in their local ‘Muddy’ regions; Weekend Escapes, a hospitality portal that allows readers to plan their perfect UK break; and the Best Schools Guide, respected reviews of the best schools across the country.

The Best Places to Live awards for 2025 have now been published. Dursley in Gloucestershire was crowned the Best of the Best 2025 by Muddy Stilettos’ readers.

“This is where the whole ‘up and coming’ stance really rings true,” the experts at Muddy Stilettos said.

"Initially known on this stretch of the South Coast for accommodating the Hove overspill, but it’s been coming out of the property shadows in recent years.

"Now a serious contender for Best Place to Live in its own right, it has Chichester to the right, Brighton to the left and easy access to the South Downs and trains run direct to London Victoria.

"However you don’t need to go much beyond your doorstep to enjoy cool eats, chic shops and of course be on the beautiful beach. The real showstopper is the super attractive art deco pier that is the star of every beach based photo and for good reason.”

The glowing article also highlighted some of Worthing’s exceptional eateries.

"The main power player is The Crabshack,” the article stated.

This family-run eatery includes a building said to be where Oscar Wilde wrote The Importance of Being Earnest – ‘beating Brighton for the best seafood’.

Shout-outs were also given to Coast Café, Perch on the Pier, Bungaroosh, Tern, Andalucia and Five Dots – which won the Best Bar award last year.

When it comes to shopping, The Royal Arcade earned high praise for its ‘real atmosphere’ and ‘classic arcade of small shops’.

The article also pinpointed health and well-being options, community events, nearby attractions, the town’s culture, average house prices and ideal schools and nurseries.

Find out more at https://sussex.muddystilettos.co.uk/best-places-to-live/sussex/worthing-2/