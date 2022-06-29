Thousands expected to attend free community festival at St Leonards

St Leonards Festival headliners Gabbidon

Organisers 18 Hours say they are expecting around 10,000 people to attend the event on Saturday July 9, centred around Warrior Square Gardens. It runs from noon – 10pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be community stalls, storytelling, food, activities and entertainment and festival-goers will be able to dance to reggae beats with the festival is headlined by reggae band Gabbidon, featuring founding member of Steel Pulse, Basil Gabbidon. They will be performing at 8.30pm.

"Gabbidon are an amazing band”, says Mandy Curtis of 18 Hours, that produces St Leonards Festival. “Their infectious energy, gusto and sheer talent have audiences dancing with huge smiles on their faces.”