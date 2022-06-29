Thousands expected to attend free community festival at St Leonards

Organisers 18 Hours say they are expecting around 10,000 people to attend the event on Saturday July 9, centred around Warrior Square Gardens. It runs from noon – 10pm.
There will be community stalls, storytelling, food, activities and entertainment and festival-goers will be able to dance to reggae beats with the festival is headlined by reggae band Gabbidon, featuring founding member of Steel Pulse, Basil Gabbidon. They will be performing at 8.30pm.
"Gabbidon are an amazing band”, says Mandy Curtis of 18 Hours, that produces St Leonards Festival. “Their infectious energy, gusto and sheer talent have audiences dancing with huge smiles on their faces.”
The event will be opened by Hastings Mayor, James Bacon and Council Leader, Paul Barnett and then warms up with a drumming circle including local groups Raven Drummers, Dende Nation, Sambalanco and Section 5. This is followed by main stage performances from Silver Swans, Kay Iris, teen band Cold Hearted, Christchurch School Choir, St Leonards Dance Troupe, local young talent Izzy Withers, Elisha Edwards and AFLO the Poet, opera singer Thomasin Tresize and Reshad Rahman.