Thousands flock to Littlehampton beach during the heatwave – in 15 pictures

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 10:53 BST
As the third heatwave this year hit the UK at the weekend, people flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off.

Thousands of residents and visitors enjoyed the sandy beach, while others were spotted swimming and taking to the water on boats.

Some enjoyed an ice cream, while others took shade in tents.

Please share your pictures with us of your sunny weekend in Littlehampton. Email [email protected]

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend

1. Heatwave

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend Photo: Eddie Mitchell

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend

2. Heatwave

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend Photo: Eddie Mitchell

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend

3. Heatwave

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend Photo: Eddie Mitchell

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend

4. Heatwave

People flocked to Littlehampton beach to cool off during the latest heatwave to hit the UK at the weekend Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Email
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice