Thousands flock to Sussex beach as temperatures reach scorching 32C in the county
Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
The beach was packed with people looking to cool off and North Laine was bustling as visitors enjoyed the summer sunshine as temperatures reached 28C.
Across the county, Horsham basked in 32C heat while Eastbourne, Worthing, Hastings enjoyed highs of 28C.
Chichester residents also soaked up the sun with the temperature reaching 30C.
The Met Office said: “It is sunny and dry for many places. Very hot and humid, although light onshore breezes will keep coasts slightly cooler. Maximum temperature 33C."
