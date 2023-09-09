BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Thousands flock to Sussex beach as temperatures reach scorching 32C in the county

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST

The beach was packed with people looking to cool off and North Laine was bustling as visitors enjoyed the summer sunshine as temperatures reached 28C.

Across the county, Horsham basked in 32C heat while Eastbourne, Worthing, Hastings enjoyed highs of 28C.

Chichester residents also soaked up the sun with the temperature reaching 30C.

The Met Office said: “It is sunny and dry for many places. Very hot and humid, although light onshore breezes will keep coasts slightly cooler. Maximum temperature 33C."

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county.

1. BRIGHTON AND HOVE BEACH 9-9-23

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county.

2. BRIGHTON AND HOVE BEACH 9-9-23

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county.

3. BRIGHTON AND HOVE BEACH 9-9-23

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county.

4. BRIGHTON AND HOVE BEACH 9-9-23

Thousands of people flocked to Brighton beach today (September 9) as temperatures reached 32C across parts of the county. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SussexBrightonEastbourneWorthingHastingsHorshamChichesterMet Office