Littlehampton was busy with residents and tourists as people flocked to our town to enjoy the hot and sunny weather.
As the September heatwave continued on Saturday and Sunday, Littlehampton’s beaches were packed with sunbathers, people cooling off in the sea and taking part in watersports.
1. Littlehampton beach in the heatwave
Thousands enjoy the sun at Littlehampton Beach over the weekend 9-10/09/23 SR23091103 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards
