Thousands headed to Littlehampton's beaches as September heatwave continued at the weekend – pictures

Littlehampton was busy with residents and tourists as people flocked to our town to enjoy the hot and sunny weather.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

As the September heatwave continued on Saturday and Sunday, Littlehampton’s beaches were packed with sunbathers, people cooling off in the sea and taking part in watersports.

Thousands enjoy the sun at Littlehampton Beach over the weekend 9-10/09/23 SR23091103 Photo by S Robards/National World

1. Littlehampton beach in the heatwave

Thousands enjoy the sun at Littlehampton Beach over the weekend 9-10/09/23 SR23091103 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

2. Littlehampton beach in the heatwave

Thousands enjoy the sun at Littlehampton Beach over the weekend 9-10/09/23 SR23091103 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

3. Littlehampton beach in the heatwave

Thousands enjoy the sun at Littlehampton Beach over the weekend 9-10/09/23 SR23091103 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

4. Littlehampton beach in the heatwave

Thousands enjoy the sun at Littlehampton Beach over the weekend 9-10/09/23 SR23091103 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

