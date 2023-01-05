Edit Account-Sign Out
Thousands of pounds raised for Worthing charity Guild Care at glittering functions

Glittering functions have helped raise thousands of pounds for Worthing charity Guild Care.

By Elaine Hammond
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 9:37am

Jacobs Steel Estate Agents organised and hosted a charity ball at the Pavilion Theatre in aid of Guild Care and West Sussex Mind.

The evening was a great success and £12,001 was raised, which was shared equally between Guild Care and West Sussex Mind.

Guild Care was also the chosen charity partner at the Adur and Worthing Business Awards, again held at the Pavilion Theatre, and a total of £2,058 was raised.

Jacobs Steel managing directors Matt Jacobs and Pat Barton with Guild Care chief executive Alex Brooks-Johnson and West Sussex Mind chief executive Katie Glover
The long-standing charity aims to reduce social isolation and works with older people, people living with dementia and people with learning disabilities in Worthing and the surrounding area. Email the fundraising team at [email protected]

Adur and Worthing Business Awards raised £2,058 for Guild Care