The Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust hosts the event every years to raise funds for causes in the area and this year's total has been announced to be more than over £4,000 which will be added to the ‘Good Causes Funds’.

Vocalist, Rosie Ann Page Nicky Powell other Buy a Photo

This year's show had a 1940's flavour Nicky Powell other Buy a Photo

Everyone loves a tombola Nicky Powell other Buy a Photo

The Coconut Shy drew a large crowd as the day went on Nicky Powell other Buy a Photo

View more