Thousands raised for East Sussex family who made lucky escape from motorhome fire
Graham Milton and his seven-year-old son were in their home with their two dogs in Marine Parade, Seaford on January 9 when it began to burn.
Kelly Milton, Graham’s wife, was out working a night shift at the Royal Sussex.
On her fundraising page following the fire she said: “I could have lost my son, my husband and our two dogs if it wasn’t for Christopher.
“I could have been so much worse. I was on my way home from work and my husband phoned me saying we haven’t got a home anymore.
“We lost everything and we are homeless.
“I didn’t take it in at first as I was it shock but finally it hit me what happened.”
She said the council has put her and her family in emergency housing in Eastbourne.
Writing on the GoFundMe fundraising page, she said: “My son goes to Harbourside Gymnastics Academy and he is in the competition squad in the fire all of his gymnastics competition kit. He swims too and all of his swimming stuff was destroyed.”
A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 9.36am on January 9 to reports of a single motorhome vehicle fire in Marine Parade, Seaford.
"Four engines from Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne were called to attend. Crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
"There were no casualties and the fire is reported to be accidental.”