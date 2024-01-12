Thousands raised for Eastbourne charity by local resident sitting in cold water tub every day in January

Thousands of pounds have been raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice as a local resident aims to sit in a cold water tub every day in January to help raise money for the charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hayley Miller-Cook will be taking the plunge into a cold water tub every day in January to help raise money for the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley’s friend, Bev Attridge, was cared for by St Wilfrid’s before Christmas. Hayley’s original target was £200 but she’d beaten that in no time and had raised nearly £2,000 in the first week. Her wife Sarah films the daily dips and uploads them to Facebook so others can watch.

Hayley Miller-Cook will be taking the plunge into a cold water tub every day in January to help raise money for the hospice. Picture: Hayley Miller-Cook

Hayley said: “I only decided to do this on 1st January. Sarah has a cold water tub, but I’d never been in it as I hate the cold. It was only when a friend who’d just bought one was saying how awful it was that I had the idea of getting in for five minutes every day of January to raise money in memory of my brilliant friend, Bev.

“I have regretted every dip since the first one! It is as awful as it looks. But if it wasn’t so bad, I don’t think I’d have raised as much money as I have. It really helps me get into the tub every day if I know people are watching and donating. I didn’t expect it to go so well, but I’m so pleased it has.

“People have been donating from around the world and I think it’s because they know how important hospices are. It’s a cause close to their hearts because everyone knows someone who has been involved in hospices in some way.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad