Thousands raised for family of girl who suffered life changing injuries following fire in East Sussex

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of a girl who suffered ‘life changing injuries’ following a fire at a fast food restaurant in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four girls were seriously injured in the incident, which took place on October 31 in Brighton, and they are receiving hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "It was reported that four people sustained burns following an incident in the restaurant’s toilet area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although their injuries are considered serious, they remain in a stable condition and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Following a fire at Wendys in Brighton, a fundraiser has been created by Claire Geoghegan, to help raise money for the family of Sienna, who was one of the girls injured in the fire. Picture: Claire Geoghegan

"A temporary road closure was implemented in Western Road to allow emergency vehicles to attend the scene. This has since been lifted.

“We can confirm an investigation is underway and is being carried out with the support of the fire service. This has already included a review of CCTV footage from inside the premises and engagement with several witnesses.”

Following the incident, a fundraiser has been created by Claire Geoghegan, to help raise money for the family of Sienna, who was one of the girls injured in the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair said: “Sienna is in Birmingham hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition. She has suffered life changing injuries and will need so much care and support.

"Her mum, Lian has barely left her side & is being supported by her partner. Both unable to work for the foreseeable future. Lian has other children, 170 miles away from her.

“As I’m sure anyone would understand, at a time like this money may seem unimportant. Whilst the focus remains on Sienna’s recovery. Life has changed for Sienna and her family in the blink of an eye. Longer term, without doubt Sienna will need extensive professional therapy.

"Financial assistance will take a huge longer term worry away from Lian and Aaron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Christmas just weeks away the family need & deserve to be together.

"Sienna’s siblings will need to be too be with their mum, stepdad Aaron and little sister. It would be amazing to raise enough to cover a hotel, so the family they aren’t separated at such an emotional time.”

So far the fundraiser has £3,649 from 181 donations.