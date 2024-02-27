Thousands raised for farming charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
A small army of volunteers, led by Gill Hesselgrave, prepped, cooked and served breakfast to a hall full of people.
This breakfast event first began over 20 years ago in Gill and Bryan Hesselgrave’s sitting room and has gradually grown to what it is today.
The event is held as part of the fundraising efforts of the East Sussex Committee of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) who provide financial, emotional and practical support to those in need in the farming community.
Enjoying a breakfast made with British and, where possible, local produce is a fitting way to support those farmers.
Gill offered a huge thank you to those who supported the event by attending, providing food and particularly to the volunteers whose hard work on the day meant that everyone left feeling full and with a smile on their faces.
The event raised a fantastic £2100 To find out more information on the work RABI do visit www.rabi.org.uk.