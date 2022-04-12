Thousands raised for NHS nurse who lost home in Chichester Fire

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Chichester Nurse who lost her home in a fire. SUS-221204-154124001

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Su Ryan, who’s Grove Road home was engulfed in Flame on Wednesday April 6.

The fundraiser was set up by Naomi Franklin and Kelly Ryan to help Su in helping repair all the damage that had been done to her home.

As of April 12, £1,463 has been raised from 33 donations, with the ultimate goal of raising £200,000.

On the Gofundme page it said: “On Wednesday April 6, Su Ryan’s home in Chichester was devastated in one of the worst blazes some of the firefighters have ever attended.

“The kitchen is completely destroyed, the bathroom is entirely unusable and the house is unliveable. Su is thankfully safe and well, although she is now effectively homeless.

“Unfortunately, due to complicating factors, no insurance or funds are available to support Su to rebuild her home - work is estimated to cost £200,000.

“But together, perhaps we could help this wonderful woman who has enhanced the lives of so many! We appreciate times are incredibly tough, so any donation would be very grateful received.”

Su said: “I was brought up in care and, was never really loved and cared for.

“In a way I have but I have never felt worthy or deserving of my friends but the love that has been shown to me and especially in Grove Road.

“I’ve met neighbours that I have never spoken to before, and In was dreading the Jubilee because of all the big parties and I thought that none of us ever speak to each other!

“But everyone has been so kind and generous, people donating that I don’t know, people donating that I know can’t afford it.

“Words don’t cut the mustard to be honest.

“But I am definitely feeling the love now.”