Thousands raised in fundraiser to support family after Horsham fire

Thousands of pounds have been raised through a fundraiser following a blaze that took place in Horsham.

The fundraiser, started by James of Spotted Horsham, to help support a family who lost their home following a fire in Queen Street, has so far raised £6,139, exceeding the initial fundraising goal of £3,500.

On the fundraising page, James said: “A recent fire in Horsham has sadly resulted in a young family losing their home and possessions. They evacuated so quickly the children didn’t even put shoes on.

"They urgently need clothes and shoes donations and will overtime have to rebuild on everything they have lost. Currently clothing donations can be dropped at Mannings heath golf club reception – RH13 6PG.

Thousands of pounds have been raised through a fundraiser following a blaze that took place in Horsham on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

"This page is attempting to raise money for the family to help them get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue had urged residents to stay inside and way from the area of the fire which started late at night on Saturday, January 18 and Queen Street remains closed following the incident.