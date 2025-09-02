Three aggressive behaviour incidents at different Brighton pubs spark police response

By Henry Bryant
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 12:13 BST
Police dealt with a group who were aggressive at a string of pubs in Brighton.

A statement from Sussex Police reads: “Police were called to reports of aggressive behaviour at pubs in central Brighton on 27 August.

"The first incident was reported from The Inn on the Square in Cranbourne Street at around 5.30pm.

"A second incident took place at the Prince of Wales in Clarence Square at around 6.35pm.

"The third was at the Quadrant, in North Street at around 7pm.

"Officers attended and engaged with the group, and liaised with local venues.”

