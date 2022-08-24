Three Bexhill arrests after more than £400 of stock stolen from Tesco
Police said three arrests were made after more than £400 worth of stock was stolen from Tesco in Little Common.
Rother Police made the announcement on their social media pages today (August 24).
A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “Three offenders seen to attempt a bulk shoplifting in Eastbourne, were caught and arrested in Bexhill, after stealing over £400 worth of stock from Tesco, Little Common.
“Checks showed a previous theft of £600 of goods on August 16/17 from the BP garage Barnhorn Road.”