Three boats seen up in the air over Chichester as Canal Trust perform boat inspections

Three boats were seen up in the air over Chichester as the city’s Canal Trust performed boat inspections.

The Canal Trust boat Richmond was seen being taken out of the water to be inspected by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Two other boats, the work boat Boxer and new acquisition Egremont were also taken out of the water for inspection.

The trip boat Richmond was taken for its biannual inspection as, along with Kingfisher, needs an inspection every two years as they carry passengers aboard the vessel.

Ian Jackson, Volunteer Director, said: “It was not just Richmond that was removed from the water. This year saw an extra two boats lifted; Boxer, the work boat, was was removed and inspected by Trust volunteers; it was in good shape, apart from anodes that will need to be replaced; Egremont, the Trust’s latest acquisition, was also lifted for inspection.”

Preparation for the lifts started before Christmas and there was much activity in early January with the removal of the canal’s popular Christmas lights and decorations. The lifts were performed on January 5. Richmond was lowered on to land supported by trestles and sleepers brought up from Hunston. The lift was conducted by Coussen’s Cranes, a specialist Hampshire company. A 160-ton crane was used with an attendant lorry and Coussen’s supplied all the necessary equipment and skilled manpower.

Ian continued: “The Trust ensured that there were experienced volunteers on hand to make sure any questions raised could be answered.

“The boat lifts created a lot of interest and members of the public stopped to watch the work as it was happening. Many took photos. Because using a crane to move boats off and on to the basin is dangerous work, canal volunteers were on hand to make sure the spectators were safe.”

