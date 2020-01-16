Three-car collision in Hailsham

A person had to be cut free from their car by firefighters and taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Hailsham yesterday (Wednesday).

The incident, which happened in Coldharbour Road in Lower Dicker at around 6.20pm, saw two people go to hospital after reporting neck pain.

A SECAmb spokesperson said, “A call was made to us around 6.20pm and it was reported to us as a two-car collision. There were two patients - one female and one male, who both mentioned neck pain.

“One of our staff at the scene has confirmed three vehicles were actually involved. The ambulance crews which attended the scene included one car and two ambulances. Two patients were taken to the Conquest Hospital, which included the person stuck in the vehicle.”

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “Eastbourne firefighters attended a road traffic collision involving three vehicles in Hailsham. One person was trapped and crews used cutting equipment to release the person. The person was subsequently handed into the care of SECAmb. Crews then made the scene safe.”

