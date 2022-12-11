Three car collision in Worthing causes minor injuries
A person has sustained minor injuries following a three car collision in Worthing on Saturday, December 10.
By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Debris from two cars was seen scattered across the road after a collision along North Street in Worthing town centre as emergency services were on the scene to deal with the situation.
Part of the road was closed on the A259 North Street eastbound between Winton Place and Lyndhurst Road and the road westbound was partially blocked by emergency vehicles.
In a statement Sussex Police said: “This was a three vehicle collision. Minor injury only.”
