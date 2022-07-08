Three day Music Festival in Hastings Old Town this weekend

It gets underway on Friday July 8 with a Rock night at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm).

Three bands will be on stage, The Cold Hearted, Dead Calm, with Eddie and the Hot Rods headlining.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From noon, on Saturday July 9, there is a Retro Big Band Dance with two live bands. Sleepy Lagoon will be on stage from 1pm, while Swing Street perform at 6pm. The day also features the south’s number one juve star Gypsy John.

Hastings Winkle Club Charity Music Festival

On Sunday, from noon, four of the best bands in Sussex and Kent will be taking to the stage. Urgent Orange play at 12.30pm, Freak Flag are on stage at 2pm, Grace and Danger perform at 3.30pm and Midnight Rider close the afternoon at 5.pm.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are £10, while tickets for Sunday are £5, They can be booked in advance through Eventbrite through a link on the Hastings Winkle Club website at www.winkleclub.org.

Money raised from the Music Festival will go to local charities and good causes which are supported by Hastings Winkle Club.

Hastings Winkle Club is a charitable organisation formed by Hastings fishermen to help the less fortunate families of Hastings Old Town and to provide a good Christmas for local children. Since then it has supported a wide variety of good causes.