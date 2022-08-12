Three dogs rescued from East Sussex blaze

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.46am to reports of a fire affecting a two storey building on The Bricky." Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

No one was injured in the fire, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and three dogs were rescued.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 11.46am to reports of a fire affecting a two storey building on The Bricky.

“We used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one main jet. An LPG cylinder was vented and cooled.

