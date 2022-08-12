Three dogs rescued from East Sussex blaze

Firefighters were called to a fire in Peacehaven this morning (Friday, August 12).

By Elliot Wright
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:28 pm
No one was injured in the fire, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and three dogs were rescued.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.46am to reports of a fire affecting a two storey building on The Bricky.

“We used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one main jet. An LPG cylinder was vented and cooled.

“We rescued three dogs. No reports of injuries.”

