Three firefighters join East Sussex fire service after completing training course
The trainees, from the services’ previous wholetime recruitment process, have undertaken and successfully completed a collaborative wholetime firefighter course at Wray Park in Reigate, Surrey, working alongside trainees from numerous other fire and rescue services.
The course commenced in January 2025 and has included training in pumps and ladders, first aid and immediate emergency care, fire investigation, road traffic collision, breathing apparatus, hazardous materials, water awareness and tactical ventilation.
The trainees also undertook a comprehensive consolidation training program supported by instructors from Service Training Centre, Maresfield, where they completed further water rescue training, safe working at height training, safeguarding training as well as other various ESFRS familiarisation activities such as foam firefighting and ship alongside firefighting.
The Pass-Out ceremony took place at Wray Park in Reigate on Sunday April 27 2025.
ESFRS’ new firefighters are:
Ashley Paine – Posted to Green Watch, Bohemia Road.
James Cotterill - Posted to White Watch, Roedean.
James Harriss- Posted to Red Watch, Hove.
