Three firefighters join East Sussex fire service after completing training course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three new wholetime firefighters have joined East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) after successfully completing their 16-week training course.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trainees, from the services’ previous wholetime recruitment process, have undertaken and successfully completed a collaborative wholetime firefighter course at Wray Park in Reigate, Surrey, working alongside trainees from numerous other fire and rescue services.

The course commenced in January 2025 and has included training in pumps and ladders, first aid and immediate emergency care, fire investigation, road traffic collision, breathing apparatus, hazardous materials, water awareness and tactical ventilation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trainees also undertook a comprehensive consolidation training program supported by instructors from Service Training Centre, Maresfield, where they completed further water rescue training, safe working at height training, safeguarding training as well as other various ESFRS familiarisation activities such as foam firefighting and ship alongside firefighting.

Three new wholetime firefighters have joined East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) after successfully completing their 16-week training course. Picture: ESFRS

The Pass-Out ceremony took place at Wray Park in Reigate on Sunday April 27 2025.

ESFRS’ new firefighters are:

Ashley Paine – Posted to Green Watch, Bohemia Road.

James Cotterill - Posted to White Watch, Roedean.

James Harriss- Posted to Red Watch, Hove.