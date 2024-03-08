Three lifeboat crews respond to mayday call of Eastbourne coast
At 7.57am on Thursday, March 7, under the command of Dean Park, for his first shout as Coxswain, the RNLB Esme Anderson was tasked to a motor cruiser 13.5 miles east of Eastbourne that had suffered mechanical issues in a fog patch.
Eastbourne RNLI reported that the crew on board the motor cruiser were experiencing seasickness, and due to the worsening sea state, a mayday distress call was broadcast.
Eastbourne RNLI worked in coordination with Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, who were first on the scene checking on the welfare of the casualties, as well as RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat, in helping perform the rescue operation.
Eastbourne’s lifeboat arrived shortly after to ensure that the vessel was safely under tow, which then allowed Coxswain Dean to make the decision to take the casualty to Rye harbour under the care of the Rye lifeboat team.